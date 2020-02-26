Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ESND, MSA, ARC, SCS, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Msa Safety Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Arc Document Sol ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

Steelcase Inc-A follows with a an earnings yield of 4.3%, and Hni Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.3%.

