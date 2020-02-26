Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Digi Intl Inc in the Communications Equipment Industry (DGII, VIAV, CAMP, SATS, NTCT)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Digi Intl Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Viavi Solutions with a an earnings yield of 0.5%. Calamp Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%.

Echostar Corp-A follows with a an earnings yield of 0.9%, and Netscout Systems rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.1%.

