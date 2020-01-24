Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Delek Us Holding in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (DK, CVI, INT, PSX, REX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Delek Us Holding ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Cvr Energy Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.9%. World Fuel Svcs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.6%.

Phillips 66 follows with a an earnings yield of 4.8%, and Rex American Res rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rex American Res on December 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $89.42. Since that call, shares of Rex American Res have fallen 16.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.