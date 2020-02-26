MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Cowen Inc in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (COWN, ITG, INTL, LPLA, SCHW)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cowen Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Investment Tech is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Intl Fcstone Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Lpl Financial Ho follows with a an earnings yield of 3.3%, and Schwab (Charles) rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Investment Tech on October 4th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Investment Tech have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor Investment Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

