Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Copart Inc in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, VVI, MINI)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Copart Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Cintas Corp with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.
Viad Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 2.6%, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.9%.
