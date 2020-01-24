Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Copart Inc in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, VVI, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Copart Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Cintas Corp with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.

Viad Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 2.6%, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have risen 26.6%. We continue to monitor Mcgrath Rentcorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.