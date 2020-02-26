Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Community Health in the Health Care REITs Industry (CHCT, HR, HTA, HCP, UHT)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Community Health ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Healthcare Rlty is next with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Healthcare Tru-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.8%.
Hcp Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.0%, and Universal Health rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hcp Inc on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.78. Since that call, shares of Hcp Inc have fallen 6.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
