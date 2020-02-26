Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Collectors Univ in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (CLCT, SCI, BID, RGS, SERV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Collectors Univ ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Following is Service Corp Int with a an earnings yield of 3.1%. Sotheby'S ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.
Regis Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 4.8%, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.6%.
