Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Cogent Communica in the Alternative Carriers Industry (CCOI, IRDM, ZAYO, VG, CTL)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Cogent Communica ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Iridium Communic is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.
Vonage Holdings follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Centurylink Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vonage Holdings on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.36. Since that call, shares of Vonage Holdings have fallen 36.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
