Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Chefs Warehouse ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Sysco Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 3.3%. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.

Spartannash Co follows with a an earnings yield of 15.6%, and United Natural rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 37.1%.

