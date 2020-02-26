Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Burlington Store in the Apparel Retail Industry (BURL, BOOT, ROST, GES, ZUMZ)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Burlington Store ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Following is Boot Barn Holdin with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Ross Stores Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Guess? Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.7%, and Zumiez Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

