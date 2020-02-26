MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Belmond Ltd-A in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, H, HLT, CHH, MAR)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Following is Hyatt Hotels-A with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Hilton Worldwide ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.

Choice Hotels follows with a an earnings yield of 2.6%, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

