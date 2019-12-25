Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Ball Corp in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BLL, ATR, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Following is Aptargroup Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Myers Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

Silgan Holdings follows with a an earnings yield of 5.7%, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ball Corp on September 9th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $76.48. Since that call, shares of Ball Corp have fallen 14.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.