Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Ball Corp in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BLL, ATR, MYE, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Aptargroup Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 3.3%. Myers Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

Crown Holdings I follows with a an earnings yield of 5.4%, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ball Corp and will alert subscribers who have BLL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.