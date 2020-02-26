Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Allegheny Tech in the Steel Industry (ATI, CMC, CRS, SXC, RS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Allegheny Tech ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Following is Commercial Metal with a an earnings yield of 4.3%. Carpenter Tech ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

Suncoke Energy I follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Reliance Steel rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.7%.

