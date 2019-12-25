Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Adv Micro Device in the Semiconductors Industry (AMD, MXL, QRVO, CREE, AMBA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Adv Micro Device ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Maxlinear is next with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Qorvo Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%.

Cree Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.0%, and Ambarella Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qorvo Inc on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $77.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Qorvo Inc have risen 50.4%. We continue to monitor Qorvo Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.