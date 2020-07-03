MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Zebra Tech Corp in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ZBRA, PAR, TRMB, ITRI, BMI)

Written on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:42am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Zebra Tech Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Par Technology Corp. with a a current ratio of 1.4. Trimble Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Itron Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Badger Meter Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zebra Tech Corp and will alert subscribers who have ZBRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest current ratio zebra tech corp :par par technology corp. trimble inc itron inc badger meter inc

Ticker(s): ZBRA TRMB ITRI BMI

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.