Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Zebra Tech Corp in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ZBRA, PAR, TRMB, ITRI, BMI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Zebra Tech Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Par Technology Corp. with a a current ratio of 1.4. Trimble Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Itron Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Badger Meter Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

