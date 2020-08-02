Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Vf Corp in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (VFC, SQBG, PVH, OXM, HBI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Vf Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Following is Sequential Brand with a a current ratio of 1.6. Pvh Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Hanesbrands Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

