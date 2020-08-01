MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, EXP, VMC, SUM, MLM)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Following is Eagle Materials with a a current ratio of 2.6. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.7.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a current ratio of 3.1, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 31.5%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): USCR EXP VMC SUM MLM

