Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, MHK, LEG, BSET, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Mohawk Inds is next with a a current ratio of 1.5. Leggett & Platt ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

Bassett Furn follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Ethan Allen rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tempur Sealy Int on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have risen 10.0%. We continue to monitor Tempur Sealy Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.