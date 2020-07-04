Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of SIFCO Industries Inc. in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (SIF, HRS, BA, UTX, EGL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

SIFCO Industries Inc. ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Harris Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Boeing Co/The ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

United Tech Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Engility Holding rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

