Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Sherwin-Williams in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (SHW, VAL, ECL, GRA, PPG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Sherwin-Williams ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Valspar Corp/The is next with a a current ratio of 1.3. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Wr Grace & Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.6, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

