Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Service Corp Int in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (SCI, CSV, SERV, BID, ASCMA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Service Corp Int ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Carriage Service is next with a a current ratio of 0.7. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Sotheby'S follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Ascent Capital-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

