Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Seaworld Enterta in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, MTN, SIX, TRK, PLNT)

Written on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 12:12am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Following is Vail Resorts with a a current ratio of 0.7. Six Flags Entert ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Keywords: lowest current ratio seaworld enterta vail resorts six flags entert speedway motorsp planet fitness-a

Ticker(s): SEAS MTN SIX TRK PLNT

