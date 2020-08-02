Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Seaworld Enterta in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, MTN, SIX, TRK, PLNT)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Following is Vail Resorts with a a current ratio of 0.7. Six Flags Entert ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.
Speedway Motorsp follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio seaworld enterta vail resorts six flags entert speedway motorsp planet fitness-a