Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Roadrunner Trans in the Trucking Industry (RRTS, R, USAK, PTSI, SAIA)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Ryder System Inc is next with a a current ratio of 0.7. Usa Truck Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Pam Transport follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Saia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.

