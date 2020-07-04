Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Rh in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, WSM, KIRK, BBBY, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Rh ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Williams-Sonoma is next with a a current ratio of 1.6. Kirkland'S Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

Bed Bath &Beyond follows with a a current ratio of 1.8, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.3.

