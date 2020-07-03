Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Reading Intl-A in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (RDI, MCS, AMC, DIS, RGC)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Reading Intl-A ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. Following is Marcus Corp with a a current ratio of 0.5. Amc Entertainmen ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6.

Walt Disney Co follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and Regal Entertai-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.8.

