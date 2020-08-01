Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Pra Health Scien in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (PRAH, PKI, TMO, MTD, CRL)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Pra Health Scien ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Following is Perkinelmer Inc with a a current ratio of 1.3. Thermo Fisher ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Mettler-Toledo follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Charles River La rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.8.

