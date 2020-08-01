Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Mondelez Inter-A in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (MDLZ, K, KHC, GIS, CPB)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Mondelez Inter-A ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Following is Kellogg Co with a a current ratio of 0.7. Kraft Heinz Co/T ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.

General Mills In follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and Campbell Soup Co rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.8.

