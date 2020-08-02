Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of McEwen Mining Inc in the Gold Industry (MUX, GORO, TAHO, NEM, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

McEwen Mining Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a a current ratio of 1.8. Tahoe Resources ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.9.

Newmont Mining follows with a a current ratio of 3.6, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 4.5.

