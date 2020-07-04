Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Mcbc Holdings In in the Leisure Products Industry (MCFT, PII, ELY, JAKK, BC)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Mcbc Holdings In ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Polaris Inds is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Callaway Golf Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.

Jakks Pacific follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Brunswick Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.8.

