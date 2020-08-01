Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, ADM, BG, DAR, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Archer-Daniels with a a current ratio of 1.6. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.5.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ingredion Inc on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Ingredion Inc have risen 10.4%. We continue to monitor Ingredion Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.