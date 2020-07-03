Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, ADM, BG, DAR, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Archer-Daniels is next with a a current ratio of 1.6. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.5.

