Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Johnson Controls in the Building Products Industry (JCI, OC, APOG, NCS, WMS)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Johnson Controls ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Owens Corning with a a current ratio of 1.5. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.
Nci Building Sys follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Advanced Drainag rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.
