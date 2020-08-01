MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Johnson Controls in the Building Products Industry (JCI, OC, APOG, NCS, WMS)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 12:42am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Johnson Controls ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Owens Corning with a a current ratio of 1.5. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Nci Building Sys follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Advanced Drainag rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Advanced Drainag on September 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Advanced Drainag have risen 18.9%. We continue to monitor Advanced Drainag for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest current ratio Johnson Controls Owens Corning apogee enterpr nci building sys advanced drainag

Ticker(s): JCI OC APOG NCS WMS

Contact David Diaz