Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of ION Geophysical Corp in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (IO, SLB, FTI, USAC, MTRX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

ION Geophysical Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Schlumberger Ltd is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. Technipfmc Plc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

USA Compression Partners LP follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Matrix Service rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Matrix Service on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.40. Since that call, shares of Matrix Service have fallen 58.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.