Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Harris Corp in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (HRS, BA, UTX, EGL, LMT)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Harris Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Boeing Co/The is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. United Tech Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Engility Holding follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Lockheed Martin rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

