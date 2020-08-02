Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Endurance Intern in the Internet Software & Services Industry (EIGI, DHX, GDDY, AMBR, INST)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Endurance Intern ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Following is Dhi Group Inc with a a current ratio of 0.5. Godaddy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6.

Amber Road Inc follows with a a current ratio of 0.7, and Instructure Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.7.

