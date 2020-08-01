Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Endo Internation in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ENDP, MYL, AGN, LLY, MRK)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Endo Internation ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Mylan Nv with a a current ratio of 1.1. Allergan Plc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.
Eli Lilly & Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Merck & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.
