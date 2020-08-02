Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Dominion Energy in the Multi-Utilities Industry (D, NWE, AVA, SRE, AEE)
Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Dominion Energy ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. Following is Northwestern Cor with a a current ratio of 0.5. Avista Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5.
Sempra Energy follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Ameren Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.5.
