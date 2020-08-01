Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Cypress Semicon in the Semiconductors Industry (CY, SPWR, MCHP, INTC, NPTN)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Cypress Semicon ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Following is Sunpower Corp with a a current ratio of 1.2. Microchip Tech ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.
Intel Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Neophotonics Cor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.
