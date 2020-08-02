Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Chicago Bridge & in the Construction & Engineering Industry (CBI, ACM, FIX, KBR, EME)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Chicago Bridge & ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Following is Aecom with a a current ratio of 1.2. Comfort Systems ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Kbr Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Emcor Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aecom on October 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $39.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Aecom have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor Aecom for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.