Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Chesapeake Util in the Gas Utilities Industry (CPK, OGS, SJI, SR, ATO)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Chesapeake Util ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. Following is One Gas Inc with a a current ratio of 0.5. South Jersey Ind ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5.

Spire Inc. follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Atmos Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.5.

