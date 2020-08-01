Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Boston Scientifc in the Health Care Equipment Industry (BSX, HOLX, IDXX, ARAY, STJ)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Boston Scientifc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Hologic Inc with a a current ratio of 0.8. Idexx Labs ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.
Accuray Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and St Jude Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of St Jude Medical on February 22nd, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $54.18. Since that recommendation, shares of St Jude Medical have risen 49.2%. We continue to monitor St Jude Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio boston scientifc hologic inc idexx labs accuray inc :stj St Jude Medical