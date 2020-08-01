Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Barnes & Noble in the Specialty Stores Industry (BKS, PRTY, ODP, DKS, HZO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Barnes & Noble ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Party City Holdc is next with a a current ratio of 1.3. Office Depot Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.

Dick'S Sporting follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Marinemax Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

