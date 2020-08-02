Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Ball Corp in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BLL, CCK, OI, SLGN, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Crown Holdings I is next with a a current ratio of 0.9. Owens-Illinois ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ball Corp and will alert subscribers who have BLL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.