Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Avery Dennison in the Paper Packaging Industry (AVY, SEE, GPK, WRK, SON)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 12:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Avery Dennison ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Sealed Air Corp with a a current ratio of 1.4. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.

Westrock Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westrock Co on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Westrock Co have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor Westrock Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

