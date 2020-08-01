Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Avery Dennison in the Paper Packaging Industry (AVY, SEE, GPK, WRK, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Avery Dennison ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Sealed Air Corp with a a current ratio of 1.4. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.
Westrock Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westrock Co on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Westrock Co have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor Westrock Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio avery dennison sealed air corp graphic packagin westrock co sonoco products