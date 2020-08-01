Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Autonation Inc in the Automotive Retail Industry (AN, ORLY, AZO, PAG, SAH)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Autonation Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Following is O'Reilly Automot with a a current ratio of 0.9. Autozone Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.
Penske Automotiv follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Sonic Automoti-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonic Automoti-A on December 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.83. Since that call, shares of Sonic Automoti-A have fallen 3.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
