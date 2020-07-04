Relatively Low Current Ratio Detected in Shares of Air Lease C in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (AL, CAI, TGH, URI, RUSHA)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Air Lease C ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Following is Cai Internationa with a a current ratio of 0.5. Textainer Group ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.

United Rentals follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Rush Enter-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.

