Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Weyco Group in the Distributors Industry (WEYS, GPC, POOL, CORE, LKQ)

Written on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 5:22am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Weyco Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Genuine Parts Co with a a beta of 1.0. Pool Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Core-Mark Holdin follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Lkq Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

Ticker(s): WEYS GPC POOL CORE LKQ

