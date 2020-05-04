Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Vocera Communica in the Health Care Technology Industry (VCRA, INOV, HMSY, CPSI, VEEV)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Vocera Communica ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Inovalon Holdi-A with a a beta of 0.7. Hms Holdings Cor ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.
Computer Program follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Veeva Systems-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
