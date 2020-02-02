Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Ventas Inc in the Health Care REITs Industry (VTR, HTA, HCP, HR, DOC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Ventas Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Healthcare Tru-A with a a beta of 0.6. Hcp Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.
Healthcare Rlty follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Physicians Realt rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hcp Inc on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.78. Since that call, shares of Hcp Inc have fallen 6.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
